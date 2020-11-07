1/1
Eugene Pinkham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PINKHAM, Eugene "Gene" Age 62 of Cedar Park, passed away unexpectedly on October 31. He was raised in North Brunswick, NJ. Gene and his wife, Joan, moved to Cedar Park in 1988. Gene was a firefighter and EMT with the Cedar Park Volunteer Fire Dept. From 1993 to 1997. He was the owner of Pink Sound and Lighting (PSL). His firm supplied sound amplification to numerous bands, clubs and organizations in Austin and Central TX. Gene enjoyed playing his bass guitar. Gene is survived by his wife Joan (McGovern) and daughter, Katherine of Cedar Park He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul W. and Mary (Maconi) Pinkham. In lieu of flowers please donate to JDRF or a charity of your choice. Visitation on Sunday, November 8 at 2 pm at Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park
1700 E. Whitestone
Cedar Park, TX 78613
(512) 259-1610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved