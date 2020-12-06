1/
Eugene W. Sanders
SANDERS, W. Eugene W. Eugene Sanders passed away on November 3, 2020, at home with his wife Barbara at his side. His greatest joy in life was bringing happiness to his family. He thrived on attending, encouraging, and coaching the sporting and other activities of his children and grandchildren. Eugene grew up in Kilgore and graduated from University of North Texas. After a successful career at Kodak, Eugene entered the real estate business in Dallas and later Austin. In 1988 he founded Logan Systems and took great delight in having his three sons join him in the business and help grow it into a digital technology company and major regional provider of land records management for counties and municipalities. While Eugene spent the last fifteen years in Greensboro, he remained a Texan at heart. He was ever loyal to the Texas Longhorns, the Dallas Cowboys, and his favorite Tex-Mex restaurants. Eugene had many friends, all of whom appreciated his dry wit and home spun philosophies. Playing golf with The Sandman was not just a pleasure but a learning experience. He was a student of the game and often quoted his teacher, Harvey Penick. Those who wish to honor Eugene's life through a gift may do so by donating to The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Greensboro, 1311 S. Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27406, and specifically identifying the donation as being in memory of Eugene Sanders.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 6, 2020.
