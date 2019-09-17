|
WILDE, Eugene "Gene" Eugene Ray Wilde of Austin, Texas was born on January 14, 1931 in New Bern, Texas to Fritz P. and Clara L. Wilde. He had one sister, Maureen who passed in 1966. Gene passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 with Glenda, his wife of 64 years, standing faithfully by his side. Gene was devoted to his family, to his work at Miller Blue Print and to his country. He faithfully served in each of these capacities with dedication and loyalty. Shortly after graduating from Thrall High School in 1948, he enlisted and served his country in the United States Army. As a member of Company A, 8th Calvary Regiment, he served both at home and abroad in Okinawa Japan as a Ski Trooper. Eight months after leaving the United States Army, Gene married Glenda Noreen Shinn, the love of his life, and they made Austin, Texas their home. Gene went to work at Miller Blue Print where he worked for 57 years. Brentwood Church of Christ was their church home. Gene and Glenda were blessed with two sons and their families; Daryl and Beth Wilde and Darin and Letty Wilde, grandchildren Michelle, Sarah, Brittany, Bennett and Brendan. Gene was a role model to his sons, teaching them the values of right and wrong, the value of hard work and passed on the knowledge he learned going through life. Gene's influence stretched beyond his own children and was passed on to his grandchildren as well. Gene loved the outdoors and he would spend hours in his yard and his gardens. He loved to grow vegetables and flowers, many years providing family, friends and neighbors with fresh fruits and vegetables. His mother-in-law, Martha Shinn, especially loved his home-grown ripened-on-the-vine tomatoes. He also enjoyed woodworking and made furniture pieces for members of the family. Above all Gene cherished his grandchildren and the happiness they brought him. His family will continue to keep his memory alive with thoughts of special times together and smiles of amusement at his quick, responsive laughter. He eagerly listened to the latest happenings of family members and enjoyed the respect and attention they gave him. The family would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to all those who helped Gene in the last years of his life. There were many who shared their smiles and expressions of love in various acts of kindness. Pass on a smile when you think of Gene. What a wonderful memorial gift that will be. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Brentwood Oaks Church of Christ, 11908 North Lamar Blvd. Interment will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the Taylor City Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the . Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 17, 2019