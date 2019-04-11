Home

Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home
3220 South 31st Street
Temple, TX 76502
(254) 773-3999
Eugenia Eakin
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home
3220 South 31st Street
Temple, TX 76502
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home
3220 South 31st Street
Temple, TX 76502
Interment
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Chilton Cemetery
Eugenia (Genia) Eakin


Eugenia (Genia) Eakin Obituary
EAKIN, Eugenia (Genia) Eugenia (Genia) Eakin passed April, 4, 2019 in Temple, Texas at the age of 94. Genia was born January 5, 1925, to Benjamin F. and Ruth Owens Richardson in Buna Texas. In 1943, Genia moved to Orange, Texas to work for the war effort. She met her husband, Gene Eakin, at the shipyard and they exchanged their first kiss on board a Liberty ship. They were married June 2, 1944 and lived in Long Beach, California, Galveston , LaMarque and Temple Texas. In 1996, Genia was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Gene. Left to mourn their mother's passing is Benjamin Eakin (Ann) of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Nancy Eakin Hemenes (Larry) of Georgetown and Eva Eakin Wisser (Jon) of Austin. Genia is survived by six grandchildren, Lori Dowell (Jim) of Crockett, John Hemenes (Wendy) of Rosenberg, James Hemenes (Mary) of Georgetown, Leanne Whitaker (John) of Norman, Oklahoma, Landon Wisser of Austin and Brian Eakin of Austin. Genia was blessed with seven great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple, Texas. Visitation with the family will be 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday prior to the service. Interment will be1:00 PM at Chilton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 11, 2019
