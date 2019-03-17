Resources More Obituaries for Eugenio Garza Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Eugenio Garza Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers GARZA JR., Dr. Eugenio On March 5, 2019, Dr. Eugenio Garza, Jr., surrounded by love at his bedside, joined his beloved mother and grandparents. Dr. Garza was also known as Gene, Jenito and Brother. Born Oct. 19, 1946 in Kingsville, Texas, moved to Corpus Christi, Texas in 1957, graduated from W. B. Ray High School, 1966 and University of Houston,1971. He was a Therapeutic Optometrist. Before opening his practice, he volunteered in Honduras with "Amigos De Las Americas" and with the Indian Health Authority in California and Tuba, Arizona. While in Tuba, he was honored to have been given the name "Young Man Walks Old" by the Hopi Indians. He developed a love and respect for Native Americans and their culture, appreciated the beauty of the Southwest, mountains and nature. His greatest joy was camping at National Parks. In 1995 he opened the Family Eye Clinic on West Gate Blvd., Austin, Texas and closed his practice in 2012 due to his illness. He loved to dance, excelled in the waltz and was a member of the Austin Contra Dancing Group. His old Toyota's license plate read "I WALTZ". Dr. Garza is predeceased by his mother, Natividad Garza; father, Eugenio B. Garza; grandparents, Papa Meme and Mama Maria Gomez; nephew, Jason R. Summers; ex-wives, Mary Helen Rivera and Carol Nowicki. He is survived by his son, Joshua K. Garza; sisters, Maria H. (Teenie) Summers, who devoted four plus years as his caregiver in her home in Corpus Christi, Texas, Maria H. (Linda) Reyna who also gave much of her time in his caregiving, Rosa G. Haley and Maria Dalia Castro; half siblings, Robert J. Garza and Ana Vea Allen; nieces and nephews (who knew him as "Uncle Brother"), Dr. Michelle Reyna, Ricardo (Ricky) Castro and Sarah Storm; grandnieces and grandnephew, Eva and Elena Montenegro, Sienna and Tucker Storm; much loved cousin, Nora Gutierrez and her daughter, Rhonda Garcia. A sincere gratitude to his neighbors in Austin, Texas, Mike and Bob, who helped him during the early stages of his illness, and in Corpus Christi, the caring employees at Altus Hospice and neighbor, Ysaura Salomon. A special thank you to his dear friend, Katherine Kuykendall of Desert Hot Springs, California. NOTE FROM DR. GARZA: Thank you all very much for a wonderful life. As for you Joshua, my son, you have given me the greatest joy in life. I love and thank you, Eugene Garza The man who believed in "Flower Place" Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries