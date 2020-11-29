GREEN, Eutha Ree Eutha Ree Green was born March 14, 1926 in Hearne, TX to Ollie O'ree and Bertle Crutchfield. She went to her heavenly home March 16, 2020 at 94 years old. Eutha was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Green, daughter Barbara Becker, Sisters; Urdith Northcutt, Voda May Carson, Lorene Crutchfield, and brother James Crutchfield. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Ellis (Mike); grandchildren Sam Payne, Jr., Jon Payne, Shelbi Gross (Leonard), Brandon Ellis (Amanda), and Chris Ellis (Jenna); great-grandchildren Lenny Gross, Drake, Leah, and Cody Ellis; nephews Jimmy Crutchfield (Sandy) and Ronney Crutchfield, and nieces Nelle Robbins (Smiley) and Sandy Parks (JC). Her passions included working in the beautifully landscaped yard she created, filled with glorious flowers, trees, and an amazing rock garden created from the collection of rocks accumulated from her travels. She also loved sewing and quilting, button collecting, watching UT and Dallas Cowboys football and traveling across the USA by car. Eutha and Ray were active members of Northwest Baptist Church for over 50 years. She lovingly took care of infants and taught toddlers for over 12 years about the love of Jesus. Eutha loved working with children and spent hours preparing to ensure that each lesson and activity was thoroughly planned. One of the pastors, the late Rev. Bob Teddlie, sent Eutha several letters of thanks writing "nursery workers are the unsung heroes of the church" and reflecting on her preschool teaching "I just want to thank you for all you meant to those in our church who came under your care and teaching." She was also involved in the flower committee, sharing her creative talent to make beautiful arrangements for each Sunday worship service. Eutha's passion and talent for sewing led her to be involved in the Sewing Bee group, which originated at the church. For over 25 years, she made lap blankets and pillows that were given to children cancer patients at Dallas Children's Hospital, Shriner's Hospital
in Galveston, and residents at various nursing homes. These special ladies would work all year long and would distribute as many as 150 to 600 items in a year. Eutha was still actively sewing her items up to the time of her passing. She took each one of her service commitments seriously, demonstrating how important it is to always give it your all regardless how big or small the task. Her greatest passion, however, was her family and being "Bogba" to her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her desire to help them in any way she could. Her family was blessed by her strong spirit and love, and her genuine concern for what was going on in their lives. She enjoyed sharing stories of her childhood adventures on the farm with her family, which were always very entertaining! We will miss her banana pudding, her apple pie and her famous peanut butter cornflake cookies that became the one gift she continued to give for birthdays, Christmas, and thank-you's for any help you gave her. Her family all have at least one of her special quilts or throws, sewed especially for each one with love that will provide comfort and warmth as they continue to use them in the years to come. The family would like to thank Dr. Luan Tran and her loving staff at Tran's Senior Oasis for the care provided in Eutha's last months. We especially want to thank them for making it possible for our family to celebrate and be with her on her 94th birthday...what compassion they demonstrated for our family during a difficult time! Also, thank you to so many of you that sent Birthday, Get Well, Christmas and Thinking of You cards to Eutha over the past years...she kept EVERY ONE of those cards and enjoyed them so much! Eutha was laid to rest during a private family graveside service held on March 29, 2020 at Cook Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, TX. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in place, the family has decided not to hold a memorial service as originally planned, but instead invite you to visit eutha-green.tatx.us
to view a memorial video celebrating her life.