SZANTO, Eva Claire December 20, 1967 to March 12, 2020 Eva Claire Szanto died suddenly on March 12 at her home in Austin, Texas. She was 52. Eva was born in Hampton Hill, England. She grew up in Montclair, New Jersey, graduating from Montclair High School in 1985. Following high school, Eva moved to Houston, Texas to go to Rice University. A brave soul, she moved from NJ to TX, in August (!). At Rice, Eva gained many of her closest friends who would remain close for the rest of her life. After graduating from Rice in 1989, Eva lived, worked, and played in Houston for a few years before moving to Austin. Eva met her future husband Hans Alastair Baade at a fall festival at Waterloo Brewing Company in the heart of downtown Austin in1996; they loved going downtown back then, and had many fond memories of friends and good times. They married in 1999 and had two beloved sons Alan Szanto Baade ('03) and Miles Joseph Baade ('07). The two boys were the pride and joy of her life. Eva learned to read at an early age; she'd read Charlotte's Web by 4. She liked books. She'd read several at once and several a week. Her family has many memories of her in her favorite spot in the house, book in lap, overlooking the creek and woods beyond while she read. Eva is survived by her loving husband and two beloved sons. She also leaves her sister, Susanna E. D'Andrea, and brother-in-law, Paul A. D'Andrea; her brother, Martin J. Szanto; her niece, Chiara D'Andrea, and her nephew, Gabriel D'Andrea. Eva was a treasured daughter of Bela Szanto, who predeceased her, and Suzanne Farren Szanto. She will be missed so very much also by her aunts and her many cousins. A memorial service for Eva will be held at a date to be determined. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020