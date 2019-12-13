|
|
CORTINAS, Eva Aguirre Eva Aguirre Cortinas passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on Friday February 11, 1927 in Austin, TX. to the late Marcos and Celia Aguirre She is also preceded in death by her brothers Arturo, Arnulfo, Joe, Antero and Alberto Aguirre, her sons Abelardo "Bruno" Cortinas and Reynaldo Aguirre her daughter Carmen Cortinas Vela and her husband David Eddie Vela, son in law George Corpus, granddaughter Jove Rios and grandson Michael David Segovia. She is survived by her sons Marty, Robert, David, Gilbert and Alfred Cortinas and her daughters Yolanda Corpus and Mary Ann Segovia (David). She is also survived by 24 grandkids, 41 great grandkids 8 great great grandkids and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving guests on Monday December 16, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm where a Rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 10 am Cristo Rey Catholic Church 2208 E. 2nd. St. Interment will follow immediately at Assumption Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Adam Corpus, Adam Corpus, Jr., David Segovia, Joshua Cortinas, Gilbert A. Cortinas, and Eric Rios. Honorary Pallbearers are Christopher A. Cortinas, Alec Rios, Martin E. Cortinas, and Abel Cortinas, Jr. Funeral services are under the arrangements of Weed-Corley- Fish Funeral Home and Cremations 2620 South Congress Ave. Austin TX. 78704. Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 13, 2019