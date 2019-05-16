Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
For more information about
Eva Linebarger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Linebarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Estelle Cox Linebarger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva Estelle Cox Linebarger Obituary
LINEBARGER, Eva Estelle Cox With the gratefulness of knowing her and the sadness of missing her, we announce the passing of Eva Estelle Cox Linebarger, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Surrounded by her family, she crossed into the heavens the afternoon of May 7, 2019. She was a wise and lovely 92 years young. Born January 26, 1927, to Frank Cox and Rachel Pruitt Cox of Cedar Park, Texas, she was the middle of eight children. On October 28, 1944, she married her one true love, Emmett Olen Linebarger. On October 16, 1946, Emmett and Eva welcomed Sharon Kay, a bubbly baby girl, to their family. Five years later, on November 15, 1951, they met their son Ronny Dean. Eva means "life, life-giver, living one, and mother." She was all those things and more. She carried the honor and hardships of being a pastor's wife squarely on her shoulders, and even in the most painful times, her faith never wavered. In 1966, the Linebargers moved to Fort Worth, Texas. Eva kept her house tidy and her oven warm, always ready for family and friends. Although she never learned how to drive, she maintained her independence well into her ninth decade, even mowing her yard and tending her garden. She attended and served at Gambrell Street Baptist Church faithfully until her last days on earth. She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 of her siblings, her husband, Emmett, her daughter Sharon Linebarger Janek, and son-in-law, Jessie Janek. Those of us who survive her and continue to carry her legacy on earth are her sister Corene Cox Wright, her son Ron (Beverly) Linebarger, her grandchildren, Christy Janek Reed, Carrie (Robert) Gentry, Anne (Tim) Miller, and Paul Linebarger. Her great-grandchildren had the privilege of meeting her: Tyler Reed, Jaxson, and Kaylee Gentry, and Charlotte Miller. She is also survived by many of her extended family and beloved friends.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
Download Now