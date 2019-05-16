LINEBARGER, Eva Estelle Cox With the gratefulness of knowing her and the sadness of missing her, we announce the passing of Eva Estelle Cox Linebarger, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Surrounded by her family, she crossed into the heavens the afternoon of May 7, 2019. She was a wise and lovely 92 years young. Born January 26, 1927, to Frank Cox and Rachel Pruitt Cox of Cedar Park, Texas, she was the middle of eight children. On October 28, 1944, she married her one true love, Emmett Olen Linebarger. On October 16, 1946, Emmett and Eva welcomed Sharon Kay, a bubbly baby girl, to their family. Five years later, on November 15, 1951, they met their son Ronny Dean. Eva means "life, life-giver, living one, and mother." She was all those things and more. She carried the honor and hardships of being a pastor's wife squarely on her shoulders, and even in the most painful times, her faith never wavered. In 1966, the Linebargers moved to Fort Worth, Texas. Eva kept her house tidy and her oven warm, always ready for family and friends. Although she never learned how to drive, she maintained her independence well into her ninth decade, even mowing her yard and tending her garden. She attended and served at Gambrell Street Baptist Church faithfully until her last days on earth. She was preceded in death by her parents, 6 of her siblings, her husband, Emmett, her daughter Sharon Linebarger Janek, and son-in-law, Jessie Janek. Those of us who survive her and continue to carry her legacy on earth are her sister Corene Cox Wright, her son Ron (Beverly) Linebarger, her grandchildren, Christy Janek Reed, Carrie (Robert) Gentry, Anne (Tim) Miller, and Paul Linebarger. Her great-grandchildren had the privilege of meeting her: Tyler Reed, Jaxson, and Kaylee Gentry, and Charlotte Miller. She is also survived by many of her extended family and beloved friends. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary