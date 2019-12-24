|
|
ANGUIANO, Eva Gonzales Our beloved mother, Eva Gonzales Anguiano, age 87 of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmen and Santos Gonzales and her siblings Dolores (Lola) Sosa, Jimmy Gonzales and Mary Treviño. She is survived by her husband Abelardo (Lalo) Anguiano, her children: Arthur Anguiano (Ruby), Robert Anguiano (Anabel), Idalia Gonzalez (Esteban), Armando Anguiano (Leticia), Alfredo Anguiano (Aurora), Irene Anguiano, Esther Jaimes (Celestino), Diane Anguiano, Gloria Anguiano, Joe Rene Anguiano, Dora Anguiano, Albert Anguiano and her siblings Joe Gonzales and Andrea Covarrubias; 31 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and close friends. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Joel Anguiano, John Albert Anguiano, Michael Johnson, Victor Bueno, Augustine Botello, and Christopher Jaimes. Visitation will be held at 4:00PM with recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00PM on December 26, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First Street, Austin, Texas. Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:00AM on December 27, 2019 at San Francisco Javier Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S. IH 35, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 24, 2019