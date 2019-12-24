Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
(512) 444-3355
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Funeral Home Serenity Chapel - Austin
6204 South First Street
Austin, TX 78745
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
San Francisco Javier Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Anguiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Gonzales Anguiano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva Gonzales Anguiano Obituary
ANGUIANO, Eva Gonzales Our beloved mother, Eva Gonzales Anguiano, age 87 of Austin, Texas, was called by our Heavenly Father on December 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carmen and Santos Gonzales and her siblings Dolores (Lola) Sosa, Jimmy Gonzales and Mary Treviño. She is survived by her husband Abelardo (Lalo) Anguiano, her children: Arthur Anguiano (Ruby), Robert Anguiano (Anabel), Idalia Gonzalez (Esteban), Armando Anguiano (Leticia), Alfredo Anguiano (Aurora), Irene Anguiano, Esther Jaimes (Celestino), Diane Anguiano, Gloria Anguiano, Joe Rene Anguiano, Dora Anguiano, Albert Anguiano and her siblings Joe Gonzales and Andrea Covarrubias; 31 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and close friends. Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons: Joel Anguiano, John Albert Anguiano, Michael Johnson, Victor Bueno, Augustine Botello, and Christopher Jaimes. Visitation will be held at 4:00PM with recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00PM on December 26, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First Street, Austin, Texas. Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 10:00AM on December 27, 2019 at San Francisco Javier Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery, 3650 S. IH 35, Austin, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -