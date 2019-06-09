Austin American-Statesman Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
(512) 251-4118
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
14501 North Ih-35
Pflugerville, TX 78660
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva Lozano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva Zarate Lozano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva Zarate Lozano Obituary
LOZANO, Eva Zarate Eva Zarate Lozano, age 95, passed away May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son, Cruz Z. Lozano and wife Olga; daughter, Irma Lira and husband Manuel; son, David Lozano; 21 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N IH35, Pflugerville, TX. Please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com to share condolences and memories of Eva with her family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home
Download Now