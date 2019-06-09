|
LOZANO, Eva Zarate Eva Zarate Lozano, age 95, passed away May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son, Cruz Z. Lozano and wife Olga; daughter, Irma Lira and husband Manuel; son, David Lozano; 21 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2pm Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Cook Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N IH35, Pflugerville, TX. Please visit www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com to share condolences and memories of Eva with her family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 9, 2019