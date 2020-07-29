1/1
MYERS, Evajo Kelley Evajo Kelley Myers passed away at home on July 15, 2020 in Hutto, Texas at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her father Leslie Bart Kelley and twin sister Anabel Kelley Burnes. Evajo is survived by her spouse Jerry Myers of Hutto, mother Katherine Kelley of Austin, brother Bart Kelley Jr. and wife Cynthia of Austin, sons Quentin Weston and wife Darlene of Florida and Jason Weston and wife Christy of Colorado, and five Grandchildren: Anna, Monica, Garrett, Davis and Cooper. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 29, 2020.
