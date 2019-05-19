DAVILA, Evangelita (Eva) Flores Evangelita (Eva) Flores Davila of Austin was peacefully called home on May 14, 2019 surrounded by her family. Eva was born on August 2, 1927 to George G. Flores and Adelina M. Flores. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, George Flores, Adam Flores; her sister, Dora Fernandez; great-great-grandson, Joshua Flores; also by the father of her children, Jose S.S. Davila; and partner of 35 years, Jim Attra. Eva is survived by her children, Leonard F. Davila (Toni), Dolores L. Gomez (Bobby) and Michelle Tambunga (Ruben), 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Leonard and Dolores, along with their families would like to give special thanks to their sister, Michelle and her husband, Ruben for having mom live with them for the last 4 years, where Michelle was able to provide countless hours caring for mom like no one else ever could, and Ruben was able to ensure that both were loved and needed nothing. Visitation 5:00 pm 7:00 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 2620 South Congress with Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary