HARRIS, Evelyn Akin Evelyn Akin Harris died peacefully in her home on July 9, 2020. We thought she would outlive all of us as she had a strong will and joy of life. We will miss her but will retain many wonderful memories. Evelyn was 94 years of age at her death. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and had a way of being present to those she cared about. Evelyn Harris was born on October 3, 1925 in Waskom, Texas to Alex G. Akin and Mildred Hatley Akin, both of northeast Texas. She had a brother, A. G. Akin Jr., and a sister Betsy Veach, both deceased. She met Chester Harris in Shreveport, Louisiana when he was stationed at Barksdale AFB. They married in June of 1957. They lived in Nebraska where Chet was stationed at Offutt AFB. Next they lived in Madrid Spain while he was at Torrejon AFB and returning to the U.S., they lived once again in Nebraska. Upon retirement they moved to Austin, their final home. Chet passed away July 14, 2001. During their time in Austin Evelyn was involved in Save the Children, and as a volunteer at Marbridge Ranch. She enjoyed membership in a garden club, WOW Club, Retired Officer Wives Club, Austin Women's Club and Castlewood neighborhood wives. Her church family was Manchaca Methodist Church. Evelyn is survived by three children, Mary Lou Johnson and husband Ken of College Station, Texas, Michael Harris and wife Gloria of Omaha Nebraska, and Kathy Windle and husband Robert of Conway, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren and many great grandchildren plus nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank her primary care giver, Mary Ross, for the love and compassion she showed as she took care of Evelyn the last four years of her life. Evelyn enjoyed making contributions to many organizations especially St Jude's Hospital and veteran causes. Anyone wishing to send a memorial for her could consider one of these. Condolences may be directed to www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com