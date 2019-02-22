BROWN, Dr. Evelyn Born on June 10, 1928, Dr. Evelyn Brown passed away on February 19, 2019. She lived her life to the fullest and and always insisted on "doing something good for oneself." A beautiful spirited woman! She was married for 20+ years. After her divorce, she went on to earn three college degrees, including a PHD in psychology all while raising four children. She was a source of strength, love, and encouragement to her children until the end. She was a well known and admired Marriage and Family Counselor in the Austin area, and a beloved Psychology Professor at Austin Community College. Evelyn loved the outdoors especially trips to the beach, Port Aransas, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Hawaii were some her favorite places to spend time. In her spare time she created her own Japanese Garden in the backyard of her north Austin home. She was also very passionate about the environment and wholeheartedly supported the Democratic party. Evelyn was preceded in death by her daughter Ginger. She is survived by her children, Robin Hoover, Curtis Brown (Kristana), Tina Brown (Barbie Cull), and grandchildren, Jessica Elliott (Adam), Christie Harlan (Travis), Kayla Brown and Kelsi Brown, and great-grand children, Adelaide Harlan, Everlee Harlan, Finn Elliott, Alex Elliott and Piper Elliott. Rest in Peace Mom! A service for Dr. Brown will be held at 10:00 am (doors open at 9:00) on Saturday, February 23, at: Hyde Park Baptist Church The Christ Chapel 3901 Speedway, 5th floor (corner of 39th and Speedway) Austin, TX 78751 If you would like, a donation to the Sierra Club can be made in lieu of flowers. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary