FROSCH, Evelyn Grace 83 of Austin, Texas, recently relocated to Arlington, Texas, passed away on Friday, June 7 at her home. She was the youngest of eleven children born to Herman and Martha nee Umlang Kieschnick on February 29, 1936 in Lincoln Texas. Evelyn was baptized at St John Lutheran church and received into communion on April 10, 1949. She graduated from Giddings high school and married Marcene Herbert (Herb) Frosch on November 15, 1953. Evelyn traveled to Europe and many locations within the US with her husband whose military service of 20 years took them many places. After Herb's retirement from the military, they settled in Austin where she was a devoted mother, wife and grandmother. Herb loved Evelyn and will always cherish their time together establishing a home and raising a family together. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran church for the past 50 years and a member of the Dorcas Society. She was also active in the Dutch Dolls quilting group in Austin. Evelyn had a passion for baking and sewing and taking care of others. She also enjoyed a glass of wine and having happy hour with her children. Evelyn is survived by Herb Frosch, her husband of 65 years, daughter Karen Terry and husband Floyd of Arlington, TX, son James Frosch and wife Jill of Burleson, TX, granddaughters Hannah and Meredith and step-granddaughters, Katie, Amy and Leslie. She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, and her youngest son Robert Frosch. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Redeemer Lutheran church or to the . Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N. IH-35 Pflugerville, Texas 78660, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Austin at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 with the committal service immediately following at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery. Please visit Evelyn's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 11, 2019