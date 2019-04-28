Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1200 South Bagdad Rd.
Leander, TX 78641
512-260-8800
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1200 South Bagdad Rd.
Leander, TX 78641
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Carney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Hamilton Carney


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Hamilton Carney Obituary
CARNEY, Evelyn Hamilton Evelyn Hamilton Carney, age 98, of Leander, TX, passed away on March 22, 2019. Evelyn was born on July 30, 1920 in Sigourney, IA to parents Ferne and Dean Hamilton, former Sigourney residents, who preceded her in death. Eventually Evelyn moved to Chicago where she met and married Edmund P. Carney. Preceding her in death are Edmund and their son Robert. Evelyn is survived by sister Beverly Millard, of Zion, IL; and by brother Dan Hamilton and wife, Gail, of Aurora, OH. Also surviving are daughter Carol Hautzenrader and husband David, of Cedar Park, TX; son Edmund Carney and wife Gail, of Houston, TX; son Kevin Carney and wife, Karen, of Windsor, CO; daughter in law Suzanne Carney, of Oak Park, IL, and 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 South Bagdad, Leander, TX, at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sigourney, IA.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now