CARNEY, Evelyn Hamilton Evelyn Hamilton Carney, age 98, of Leander, TX, passed away on March 22, 2019. Evelyn was born on July 30, 1920 in Sigourney, IA to parents Ferne and Dean Hamilton, former Sigourney residents, who preceded her in death. Eventually Evelyn moved to Chicago where she met and married Edmund P. Carney. Preceding her in death are Edmund and their son Robert. Evelyn is survived by sister Beverly Millard, of Zion, IL; and by brother Dan Hamilton and wife, Gail, of Aurora, OH. Also surviving are daughter Carol Hautzenrader and husband David, of Cedar Park, TX; son Edmund Carney and wife Gail, of Houston, TX; son Kevin Carney and wife, Karen, of Windsor, CO; daughter in law Suzanne Carney, of Oak Park, IL, and 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 South Bagdad, Leander, TX, at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sigourney, IA.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019