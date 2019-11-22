Home

HAMMOCK, Evelyn Clara Pollan Evelyn Clara Pollan Hammock, (87) passed away November 20,2019. She was born October 26, 1932 to Edna & Raymond Pollan near Buda, Texas. Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Clyde (Oscar) Hammock, Son Lee Hammock & wife Crystal, Daughters; Karen Munsell & husband Brad & Donna Kruse & Husband Mark. Grandsons Michael Hammock, Brandon Munsell & wife Tiffany, Matthew Munsell, Jacob Kruse, & Sam Kruse & wife Darci. Three Great Grandchildren Taryn & Brayden Munsell and Marie Katherine Hammock. Sisters Alice Pittman & Jane Verinder & Husband Dick and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter Holly Ann, Brothers Howard & Bill Pollan. Visitation will be Monday, November 25, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at Harrell Funeral Home, 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, TX. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM at Harrell Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery, Manchaca, TX. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 22, 2019
