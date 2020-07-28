1/1
Evelyn Marie Hamstra
1929 - 2020
HAMSTRA, Evelyn Marie (Barnes Beck) Long-time Austin resident, beloved mother and friend, Evelyn Marie (Barnes Beck) Hamstra passed away July 22, 2020. She was 90 years old. Evelyn was born on November 17, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Claude and Louise (Boley-Bolotsky) Barnes. She was adopted by Herbert and Pearl (Barnes) Beck, and raised in Forest Hills, Pennsylvania. Evelyn graduated from Wilkinsburgh High School (PA) in 1947. During this time, she played cello with the Pittsburgh Junior Symphony Orchestra. She played cello in the orchestra at Monmouth College (IL), from where she received her BA in 1951. Evelyn earned her MA in psychology from Ball State University (IN) in 1975. Evelyn raised her four children while traveling the world as the wife of a career Air Force officer. In addition to making homes in ten states, she also lived in Japan, Spain, and West Germany. In 1976 she established roots in Austin, and later retired from the Texas Department of MHMR /Austin State Hospital Community Services. She was a member of Genesis Presbyterian Church in Austin. Evelyn is survived by her loving children: Mark Hamstra of the home, Joel Hamstra of Kyle, TX, Mary Cline of Weimar, TX, and Dee Miller of Jerusalem, ISR. She leaves behind nine grandchildren: Jennifer, David, Rachel, Jessica, Matt, Scott, Megan, Tim, and Seth, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as her nieces Robin and Sam, and nephew, Bill. Evelyn was predeceased by her adopted parents, her parents, and her beloved sister, Marian Barnes Reese. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Genesis Presbyterian Church, 1507 Wilshire Blvd, Unit #1, Austin, TX 78722 Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jul. 28, 2020.
