CLEMENTS, Evelyn Ruth Evelyn Ruth (Rosengren) Clements, of Austin, passed on July 1, 2020. Evelyn was a long time member of the Northwest Baptist Church and served as Sunday School and Bible School teacher to many, many children over the years. Before she was a homemaker, she worked at the Texas Department of Public Safety. Evelyn was a wonderful cook and homemaker as well as a talented seamstress and painter. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Her lively personality and her warmth touched all those fortunate enough to know her. Evelyn was a kind, compassionate child of God and she blessed each life she touched. She was preceded in death by her husband James, to whom she was a lovingly devoted wife for 70 years prior to his passing. She will be greatly missed by her son, James W. Clements and his wife Nancy; and by her daughter, Donna R. Clements; three granddaughters; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; who will miss their sweet "MiMi;" and she will be remembered by many nieces and nephews; her friends; and the many people she considered to be "family." Private family services will be held where Evelyn will be laid to rest with her husband James at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery.