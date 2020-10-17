SIMON, Evelyn Zimmer Evelyn Zimmer Simon, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, age 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020. She was born Evelyn Marie Zimmer to Edward and Aline Heltz Zimmer on February 20th, 1934 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Evelyn attended St. Charles Borromeo High School in Destrehan, Louisiana, where she met her future husband, Ernest A. 'Red' Simon. Red and Evelyn were married on September 3rd, 1955 at St. Charles Borromeo Church. Red's commission in the U.S. Army had them living in numerous locations over the next 9 years. They were blessed with sons Chris and Barry and daughter Sharon during this time. The family arrived in Austin, Texas in 1964 so that Red could attend the University of Texas Law School in pursuit of becoming an Army Judge Advocate General. Evelyn, being career-oriented herself, earned her Legal Secretary certification and worked for several law firms, most notably the Austin offices of Kendall, Randle, Finch & Osborne. Her tenure at KRFO lasted 17 years and resulted in many close friendships with her female co-workers. They would describe her as outgoing, gregarious, and prone to occasional mischief. Evelyn also developed a passion for University of Texas Lady Longhorns basketball, becoming a booster club member and holding season tickets during most of coach Jody Conradt's time there. Throughout the family's time in Austin, Evelyn cherished family reunions, which included Thanksgiving, Christmas and many summer gatherings on the Texas coast. All of these pursuits are perhaps only exceeded by Evelyn's love of travel--she always seemed at her happiest when she was traveling with Red in their beloved Scamp camper trailer. Together they explored every corner of the United States, logging over 500,000 miles in a 37-year stretch. Evelyn was preceded in death by her son, Chris Simon. She is survived by her devoted husband of 65 years, Lieutenant Colonel Ernest A. 'Red' Simon, USA, Ret.; brother Robert P. Zimmer, his wife Martha and their children Rob, Ed, David, Margie, Katie and Martha; daughter-in-law Tracy Simon, grandson Austin ( wife Hillary and great-granddaughter Amerie) and grandson Dylan; son Barry Simon, his wife Lucy and grandchildren David (wife Addie and great-grandson Brayden), Matt, and Stephanie Doherty (husband Brad and great-grandsons Baylor and Nolan); daughter Sharon Frederick, her husband Dr. Hugh 'Bo' Frederick and grandchildren Carson, Jared and Kacie. Evelyn did not 'go gentle into that good night', and Heaven just got a bit livelier. The family would like to thank the staff at The Delaney at Georgetown Village for the kind and compassionate care that they provided to Evelyn over the last 16 months. By request there will be no memorial services. Evelyn will be inurned at a future date in a private ceremony. A guestbook is available at: www.ramseyfuneral.com/obituary/evelyn-z-simon