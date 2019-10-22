|
KEESEE, Everett Thomas Everett Thomas Keesee, age 87, of Manchaca, Texas, originally from Austin, Texas, passed away on October 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Luther Floyd and Nova Vivian (Farquhar) Keesee, sisters June and Geneva, Son Glynn Keesee and great-grandson Malachi Rios. He is survived by his longtime partner, Pricilla Douthit, his two daughters, Diane Keesee, Paula Otto and her husband Roy, Grandchildren LaDonna Keesee and Eric Navarre and one great-grandchild Alicia Rios. The family will receive friends between 5 and 8 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 also at Harrell Funeral Home with interment following at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas. A reception will follow at the Manchaca VFW Post 3377, 12921 Lowden Ln, Manchaca, Texas. Please go to www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to visit Everett's memorial web page to share a memory or kind thought with his family. Funeral Assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640 PH (512) 268-8200
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 22, 2019