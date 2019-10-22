Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harrell Funeral Home
1715 Kirby Ln
Kyle, TX 78640
(512) 268-8200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home
1715 Kirby Ln
Kyle, TX 78640
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrell Funeral Home
1715 Kirby Ln
Kyle, TX 78640
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Keesee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Thomas Keesee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett Thomas Keesee Obituary
KEESEE, Everett Thomas Everett Thomas Keesee, age 87, of Manchaca, Texas, originally from Austin, Texas, passed away on October 20, 2019. He is preceded in death by his mother and father Luther Floyd and Nova Vivian (Farquhar) Keesee, sisters June and Geneva, Son Glynn Keesee and great-grandson Malachi Rios. He is survived by his longtime partner, Pricilla Douthit, his two daughters, Diane Keesee, Paula Otto and her husband Roy, Grandchildren LaDonna Keesee and Eric Navarre and one great-grandchild Alicia Rios. The family will receive friends between 5 and 8 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Harrell Funeral Home 1715 Kirby, Kyle, Texas. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 also at Harrell Funeral Home with interment following at Live Oak Cemetery in Manchaca, Texas. A reception will follow at the Manchaca VFW Post 3377, 12921 Lowden Ln, Manchaca, Texas. Please go to www.Harrellfuneralhomes.com to visit Everett's memorial web page to share a memory or kind thought with his family. Funeral Assistance provided by Harrell Funeral Home, 1715 Kirby, Kyle, TX 78640 PH (512) 268-8200
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now