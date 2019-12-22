|
|
BUNGE, Ewald William Ewald William Bunge was born on January 3, 1929 in Taylor, Texas, the fourth child of Ewald Martin Bunge and Emma (Stoll) Bunge. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the early morning hours on December, 18, 2019 in Austin. Ewald enjoyed life on the family farm in Taylor attending Turkey Creek School with his sister and brothers. He graduated from Thrall High School and moved to Austin in 1946 along with his brother Arthur to continue his education in Finance at Nixon-Clay Business College. After graduation, he worked as an accountant for Calcasieu Lumber Company, and then went to work at the City of Austin Electric Department. He retired from there in 1992 after 30 years of service in the finance sector. In 1946, while working at Lockhart's on Congress he met Jean Evans when she and a girlfriend came in after school. Just a few years later they were married in October, 1949, and moved into their first home on Valley Oak Drive. Soon after, daughters Sandra and Sheila were born. Ewald and Jean traveled to Europe many times, visiting England, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Spain, Morocco, Portugal, Greece, Turkey, Scotland and Hawaii. They especially enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas as often as they could. He most recently visited Las Vegas at the end of September with his two daughters, where they walked over 6 miles daily. Ewald proudly served his country for 11 years in the Navy Reserves from which he was honorably discharged in 1960. Ewald was a member of the Exchange Club of Austin from 1953 until his death, serving in various capacities, including secretary for 19 years, treasurer, and he served two years as secretary of the Texas District. He judged the annual Zilker Park Kite Contest for many years when the Exchange Club sponsored the event. He was a member of First Methodist Church and Saint John's Methodist Church and presided over the Board for many years. Ewald is survived by his "two good girls" Sandra Lee Wilson and husband Randy, Sheila Jean Nunley and husband Mark, all of Austin; grandsons, Nathan Andrew Nunley and wife Courtney of Lynnfield, Massachusetts, Benjamin Evans Nunley of Seattle, Washington; great-granddaughters Bryce Hope Nunley and Harper Jean Nunley; and his sister-in-law Esther Bunge of Austin. Ewald was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Jean (Evans) Bunge; his parents; stepmother, Esther Rabbe (Werchan) Bunge; sister, Bernice Schroeder; brothers Melvin, Leroy, Lester and Arthur Bunge; and stepbrothers Wallace and Herbert Werchan. The family would like to thank Brookdale Hospice and Brookdale Spicewood Springs for their compassionate and loving care. Visitation will be 5-7pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar Blvd, in Austin. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 10am on Friday at Austin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . Arrangements are by Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX, 78752. Online condolences may be made at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 22, 2019