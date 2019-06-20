DOEBENER, F. William (Bill) Frederick William Doebener, 92, passed away on June 13, 2019. Bill was born in Meriden, Connecticut on April 28th, 1927 to Frederick and Hazel Doebener. He served in the Navy during WWll. After his service he attended the University of Kentucky. His career included working for Igor Sikorsky, De Havilland Aircraft Company, Goodyear Blimps and retired in Texas from Xerox. He was married to Marjorie Doyle of Prince Edward Island, for 47 years. They had two children together, Bob and Barbara. He took great pride in being a father. He loved Texas and retired with Marj in the house they built on Cedar Creek Lake. In time they moved to Austin to be with family and friends. Bill was a kind and gracious person. He never met a stranger with his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He loved his country, PEI mussels, playing washers, golf, the ocean, Lake Travis and his 4 PM Evan Williams 1783 toddy. At the age of 84, Bill found love again when he met and married Cristy Bissonnet. What a blessing to fall in love again in his sunset years and happily live their life together on Lake Travis. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, sister Joyce Ferrier and the mother of his children, Marjorie Doebener. He is survived by his wife, Cristy Bissonnet, his children, Bob Doebener (Monica) and Barbara Doebener (Sherry)and grandchildren Justin Doebener (Lindsey) and Lauren Doebener. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his church, Christ Our Savior Lutheran in Lago Vista. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Illiana Sepeda, who helped care for him this past year. She was his "Angel". Thank you to friends and family for all your prayers and support. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary