Farrell Arlen Hillman
HILLMAN, Farrell Arlen M.D. Farrell Arlen Hillman passed away peacefully in his home on November 3, 2020 at the age of 91. Born in Beaumont, Texas, Dr. Hillman graduated from Baylor University and then did his medical training and graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in 1956. Dr. Hillman's areas of specialization were neurology and psychiatry. Over the course of his career, he served as Air Force physician stationed in Thule, Greenland and Los Alamos, New Mexico. He then opened a private practice of psychiatry in Irving, Texas. After moving to Austin, he dedicated himself to public service by serving for many years as the Admissions Director for Austin State Hospital and later as a State Agency Medical Consultant for Disability Determination Services in the Texas Department of Assistance and Rehabilitation Services. He also consulted with the FBI on security clearances and personnel evaluations. Dr. Hillman loved classical music and opera and was a voracious reader. For him, medicine was not only his career, but a passion, and he remained current in his field through reading and continuing education until the end of his life. Also a philanthropist, he donated generously to local charities, especially the Central Texas Food Bank. He frequently expressed concern that no child should go hungry. Dr. Hillman was a Christian with genuine compassion for people. In the closing years of his life, he frequently expressed as much concern for his care givers and their families as he did for his personal needs. Dr. Hillman was preceded in death by his brother Jack Hillman M.D. of San Antonio, Texas and Hilda Kangas of St. Clairsville, Ohio. In memory of Dr. Hillman, donations may be made to the Central Texas Food Bank or a charity of choice.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 15, 2020.
