JONES, Faye Flower Faye Flower Jones was born on November 17, 1940 in Gonzales, Texas. She passed away peacefully at the age of 79 with her husband at her side on October 1, 2020. There will be a graveside service at the Aggie Field of Honor in College Station, Texas on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. Faye was born in Gonzales, Texas to Earl and Lenora Flowers. While she was born in Gonzales, at a young age Faye's family moved to Spofford, Texas and later to Quemada, Texas. Faye graduated from Eagle Pass High School in Eagle Pass, Texas where she played piccolo in the marching band and was a majorette. Shortly after graduating high school, Faye married the love of her life, Dennis Jones, on Valentine's Day in 1960. They were married for 60 years, beginning their life in Fort Eustis, Virginia while Dennis was serving in the Army. After Dennis' service in the Army, they moved multiple times finally residing in Austin with their 2 girls for 40 years. They then moved to College Station to be near their beloved Texas A&M. While Faye did not graduate from Texas A&M, she loved everything about the Spirit of Aggieland. Faye was very creative. She used this creativity as a seamstress making gorgeous formal dresses, twirling costumes for her girls, and any kind of home décor you can imagine. She also had a gift for making beautiful floral arrangements for family and friends. Faye was also an amazing cook showing her love for her family cooking fabulous meals every night while working full time until she retired in her sixty's. Faye was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Lenora Flowers. She is survived by her husband Dennis, her daughter and son-in-law Karen and Mark Nail, her daughter and son-in-law Jeffrey and Laura Tepera, and her grandsons Wyatt Church (Kelley), Blake Tepera, and Trevor Tepera. She is also survived by three granddaughters Jessica Pint (Chris), Ashley Barton (Michael), Brittany Nail and 5 great grandchildren. We would like to express our thanks to the caregivers of Comfort Keepers who helped care for Faye the last few years, with a special thank you to Janece Adamy for her special loving care of Faye. Thank you also to Hospice Brazos Valley for their support and expertise. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Dementia Society of America
or to a charity of your choosing. Express condolences at CallawayJones.com