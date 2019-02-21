YUJA, Fedua Asfura Fedua Asfura Yuja "Feddy" was called to her heavenly home on February 18, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born in Honduras to her parents Julio and Camila Asfura, first of eight children. She was known by many names Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, but mostly by "Mama". She was a loving wife, wonderful mother and a friend to anyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. She loved and mothered everyone who joined her circle of family and friends. She owned her own beauty shop, "Feddy's Beauty Salon" for over 40 years, where she cared for many friends and family throughout the years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Abraham "Sonny" Yuja, daughter Jane Griffith, and husband Joe Paul Griffith. She is survived by her daughter Rosemary Golden and her husband David and son George Yuja and his wife Lori. Grandchildren, Elizabeth Leyendecker and fiancé Cory Driggars, Jenniffer Castillo and husband David, Joshua Yuja and wife Laura, Jessica Yuja and fiancé Caleb Pennington, Hallie Raesz and husband Matt. Great Grandchildren Dalis and Dilon Leyendecker, Aiden and Giovonni Castillo, Nolan Yuja, Tucker Pennington and Ryder and Ranger Raesz. She will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home, 9700 Anderson Mill Road in Austin. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home with the interment immediately following at Cook-Walden/Capital Parks Cemetery. Please visit Fedua's memorial page at www.cookwaldencapitalparks.com where you can share memories and condolences with her family. A Special "Thank You" to the wonderful staff at Cottonwood Creek Nursing and Rehab for all the caring and love shown to Mama and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's American Association, or your preferred charity. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary