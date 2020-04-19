Home

A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor & Austin Areas
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Felicia Levette Vargas Obituary
VARGAS, Felicia Levette "Tweety" Felicia Levette Vargas, 55, of Austin died Thursday, April 9th. She was born in Austin, TX on April 23, 1964, a daughter of the late Patricia Ann (Atkins) and Billy Nobles. The Celebration of her Life Service will be livestreamed 2PM on Saturday, April 25th with Pastor Kevin Workman officiating. Interment at Ike Brown Cemetery, Manor, TX. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, April 24th . Due to the Pandemic Crisis a Corporate Memorial Celebration will be planned in the future. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2020
