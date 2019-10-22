|
TELLO, Felis R. Our Beloved Felis R. Tello, age 81, of Austin, Texas, was called Home on Friday, October 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pablo Tello Jr.; parents Jose Ruedas and Santos Carrasco Ruedas; daughter, Julie Tello; grandson, Ruben Rosales, Jr., siblings: Joaquina Nieto, Jose Ruedas, Dominga Avalos, Pedro Ruedas, George Ruedas, and Richard Ruedas. She is survived by her children: Adelina "Nina" Rosales (Ruben), Rachel Pina (Alex), Beatrice Lucio, Chris Tello, Pablo Tello (Santa), and Hope Hickman (Jonathan); siblings, Santos Degollado, Maria Fabian, Terry Costilla, Reyes Ruedas, Jesus Ruedas, and Angel Ruedas; 23 grandchildren; 45 great grandchildren with 1 on the way; as well as numerous other loving family and friends. Pallbearers will be Andrew Rosales, Alex Benjamin Piña III, Eliseo Lee Lucio III, Bobby Luis Garcia, Pablo James Tello IV, and Joey Melgoza III. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Dolores Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and offer condolences to the family.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 22, 2019