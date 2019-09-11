|
ACOSTA, JR., Felix On Monday, September 9, 2019, Felix Acosta, Jr., loving husband and father of eight children, was called home by his Lord and Savior at age 88. Felix was born on October 24, 1930, in Elroy, TX to Felix and Jacinta Ojeda Acosta. On September 15, 1950, he married Guadalupe Saucedo. Together they raised four sons: Jose Louis, Juan Albert (Anna Reidmiller), Robert (Josie Recio), Felix, III (Janet Marshall); and four daughters: Gloria, Sylvia, Lisa, and Carolyn (David Pardo) Felix was industrious and had a gift for painting automobiles. He worked for Capital Chevrolet, before opening his own business Felix Paint and Fender Repair. A respected and hardworking man, he is also known for his compassion and gift of serving. He adored his grandchildren, and could often be found giving one of them a ride in his golf cart, or pulling a trailer full of them throughout his land. He was a member of San Francisco Javier Catholic Church for over 20 years, before calling Oasis Church in Round Rock, TX his home. He will be remembered for his strength, integrity, quick wit, life lessons, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Felix was preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Guadalupe S. Acosta, their eight children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandson, as well as his sister Josephine Contreras, brothers: Guadalupe Acosta and Frank Acosta, Aunt Juanita Acosta, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Funeral Home East Side, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez St. Burial will follow at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 11, 2019