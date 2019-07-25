BUITRON, SR., Felix May 31, 1931 July 22, 2019 Born in Laredo Texas, to the parents of Jose Luis Buitron and Dominga V. Buitron. Felix was one of seven brothers and sisters: Jorge Buitron, Josefina Sarmiento, Eloy Buitron, Rudolfo Buitron, Raul Buitron, and Magdalena Fanelle. Felix grew up in Laredo, entered military service with the United States Air Force at the age of 18, and served for 22 years. After joining the Air Force, he met Imelda Garcia in Laredo, Texas and somehow was able to convince her to marry him. It was clearly the best thing that happened in his life and they were married 63 years. She brought him three sons into this world: Felix Jr., Jose, and Oscar. His life in the Air Force took him to the Philippines and later stationed with his family in Big Spring, Texas, Anchorage, Alaska, and Omaha, Nebraska. Upon his first retirement, they returned to Laredo, Texas. Although he loved his hometown, the best opportunity for his family was in Austin, Texas. He was able to start his second working life with the U.S. Post Office where he worked 25 years at the East Austin branch. He loved the walking route through East Austin and made many friends there. He spent many occasions next door at Rabbit's lounge and became a regular at Arkie's Grill and Joe's Bakery. He looked forward to his trips to Joe's Bakery up until he could no longer physically make the trip. He was always grateful to the Avila family and never forgot that they always greeted him with kindness and generosity. His years close to the flight line rendered him 100% disabled due to a loss of hearing, but that did not stop him from enjoying his family, especially his grandchildren: Chrystal Savage, Austin Buitron, Allyce McAlister, and Reyna Buitron. He also was able to enjoy the company of his great grandchild, Aurora Savage. He enjoyed spending time with his sons and their spouses: Felix and Liz Buitron, Jose Buitron and Bill Pitts, and Oscar and Tina Buitron. Felix enjoyed being outside, BBQ-ing in the backyard with Tejano music playing in the background, and being surrounded by family. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Felix's name to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org. A service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a military honor guard ceremony, rosary, and concluding with visitation with the family. The family will have a private burial service at a later time. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 25, 2019