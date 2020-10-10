BARRON, Felix D. Our beloved Felix D. Barron, age 64, a native Austin resident, was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard M. Barron Jr. (d. 1989), and Consuelo Delgado (d. 2005); and his sister Ana Maria Urbina (d. 2003). Felix is survived by his loving children, Alexis (Martin) Fischer and Luke Barron; his siblings, Esther (Noi) Seehasen, Maria Elena Barron (Mario Salazar), Theresa (Joe) Aleman, and Espidion "Speedy" Urbina; his grandchildren, Zoe and Liam Fischer; and nephews and nieces, Gerardo Torres, Jose Luis Urbina, Cathy Torres, Lily Aleman, Max Mendieta, Kristy Urbina, Jennifer Aleman, Kevin Urbina, John Paul Aleman. Felix graduated from Johnston High School in 1974. He dedicated 40+ years of employment at Texas Workforce Commission before retiring in 2016. His hobbies included photography, astronomy, aviation, politics and travel. He had a humorous personality that left a lasting impression. He was loved tremendously and will be missed dearly. The family would like to thank St. David's Hospital nurses, doctors and staff for their care for Felix. Visitation for Mr. Barron will be held at Mission Funeral Home, 1615 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin, TX 78702 on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., including Recitation of the Holy Rosary from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The Funeral Mass will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Julia Catholic Church, 3010 Lyons Rd, Austin, TX 78702. Outdoor reception to follow in Oak Hill. To view memorials online, visit www.missionmemorials.com