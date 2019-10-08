Home

GONZALES, Fernando Our Beloved Fernando Gonzales, age 58, of Austin, Texas, was called Home on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Kyle, Texas. He was preceded in death by his brother Rafael Gonzales Jr. and his sister Vivianna Gonzales. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Roxane Chapa Gonzales; parents, Rafael Gonzales and Erminia Flores Gonzales; children: Leslie Gonzales (Daniel), Kristen Gonzales, Erminia Belinda Gonzales, and Jason Dominguez (Rheanna); siblings: Alice Asevedo (Joe), Lydia Arrellano (Rudy), and Daniel "Cowboy" Aldaco; sister-in-law Santos Gonzales; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home South Side. Chapel will open at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. The Gonzales Family would like to thank Hospice Austin for the wonderful care and love they provided Fernando and his Family during this most difficult time. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to leave condolences and order flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 8, 2019
