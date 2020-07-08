BONILLA, Fidelia "Lillie" Zuniga Lillie, age 87 of Austin passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1933 to Eduardo and Cayetana Zuniga in Fentress, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband Cirilo (Chilo) and her sons, Daniel, Steve, Danny and Gabriel Bonilla. She is survived by her daughters, RoseMary (Eddie) Euresti, Kathie (Todd) Giese, Hope (Chris) McDowell, Cindy (Kevin) Nissen: sons, Andrew, Edward (Gloria), Jesus, Andre, Ralph (Linda) Bonilla. She had 23 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren. Lillie was a loyal member of Sta. Julia Catholic Church. She was part of the 1968 Austin Chicano Huelga at Economy Furniture. She was also employed with Glastron Boat Co. before she continued her career at UT Furniture Shop and retired in May 1991 as an upholstery seamstress. She was considered by many the matriarch of the Neighborhood. She welcomed EVERYONE in her home always offering her hospitality, blessings, and will always be remembered as a gracious and loving mother who was devoted to her family and her Catholic Faith. A memorial service will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South Congress, 2620 Congress St, Austin, TX 78704 on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Viewing- 4:30 pm -6:30 pm, Rosary - 6:30 pm. Mass to follow on Friday July 10, 2020 at St. Julia Catholic Church, 11:00 am with interment at Assumption Cemetery. A special thank you to Hospice Austin, Dr. David Weeks and her caretaker/friend Eva Quintanilla for your loving care. Please follow Corona Virus restrictions. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com