ARGERSINGER, Flo Rae On June 8, Flo Rae Argersinger "played through" with no need for a "mulligan". Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Teacher, Nurse, Airline Stewardess and Golfer, Flo Rae (Anderson) Argersinger wore many hats during her life. A native Texan, Flo Rae was born on October 16, 1927 in Galveston, Texas to parents Raymond and Flora Anderson. Shortly after her birth, the family moved to Matagorda, Texas where Flo Rae spent her growing up years fishing, horseback riding and forging a life-time love for the Texas Gulf Coast. After graduating Bay City High School, Flo Rae struck out on her own. She first attended nurses training which was then followed by her obtaining an emergency teaching certificate. Her first teaching job was in Mission, Texas. The desire to travel soon called and a job with Pan American Airlines found her traveling internationally as an airline stewardess. It was in Houston, Texas that Flo Rae met then Captain James B. Argersinger and decided it was time to start a family. Stationed on numerous Air Force bases in the United States and overseas, the two raised six children and made many life-long friends. It was while living in Misawa, Japan that Flo Rae learned to play golf. Flo Rae returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher for Del Valle High School for several years and especially enjoyed teaching the agricultural classes. Golfing remained a passion and she was an active member of the Bergstrom Ladies Golf Association and attended numerous state and local tournaments. Retirement years found her living in Austin, Texas enjoying time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, traveling and playing golf. Flo Rae is survived by five of her six children: Rose Ann Curtis, Colleen Argersinger, Raymond Argersinger, Leo Argersinger, Kitty Mellenbruch and their spouses. In addition, her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren will greatly miss their NanNaw. She is preceded in death by her husband Colonel James B. Argersinger, son James (Jim) Argersinger Jr., granddaughter Amy Argersinger, mother Flora Anderson, father Raymond Anderson and brother Raymond Anderson Jr. The family would like to thank Granite Mesa Health Center in Marble Falls for the extraordinary care they provide for Flo Rae. A celebration of Flo Rae's life will be held when family and friends can gather. If you are interested in attending this celebration, please email flo.rae.argersinger@gmail.com in order for the family to collect your contact information and let you know when this celebration will occur. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Flo Rae's memory to Matagorda County Birding Nature Center P.O. Box 2212, Bay City, Texas 77404.



