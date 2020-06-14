NAUMANN, Flora Dian Flora Dian Naumann was born in Austin, Texas on March 1, 1948 to Flora Hobbs and Robert Fritz Naumann. Because she shared her mother's name, Flora, she was always known to her family and friends as Dian. She was the youngest of 3 children. Whether it was the difference in ages of 10 years between her brother, Damon and sister, Ruby Nell, her parents taught her to be equally skilled to make perfect round pie pastries as well as shoot straight and understand the mechanics under a car's hood. Dian grew up in the area of Austin's Bailey Square. She was proud of the fact that her parents along with their neighbors pulled together for their children and assisted the City of Austin with the development of Bailey Park. It was those principles of setting goals, working hard and giving back to the community that shaped her life. A talented artist, she attended Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, but left to assist her mother. She started her own printing company and with funds from her business and other dealings, she purchased 20 acres in Garfield. She called her ranch, Shade Tree Acres. Under the limbs of large post oaks, she lived with her trail riding horses. It wasn't until one fateful May that her life changed. Dian purchased three Tennessee fainting goats and promptly named one Doe, Cinco, the other, Mayo and the buck, she called Funny Face. She fell in love and was totally captivated by the caprine world. Soon, her goats would be winning prizes and accolades. But, if you visited her farm, Dian would point beyond all the ornate trophies to a simple, faded chartreuse ribbon, a 6th place winner. It was her proudest moment when her buck, Cambrick, was recognized for his outstanding conformation at the Texas State Fair, a feat when the competition weighed heavily with the newly touted Boer goats. Dian was a person who held strong convictions. She loved Dr. Pepper but hated the taste of water which she called "cleaning solvent". She liked tarantulas but snakes on her property were quickly dispatched with a shot gun. She loved bottle babies, Vanilla Bean Blue Bell Ice Cream, cocker spaniels, the cartoon Tweety Bird, raw oysters, colorful socks, Whataburgers, the Great Outdoors and life. At goat shows, she was memorable poking fun, laughing and enjoying the company of her fellow goat lovers. Dian was generous, kind and thoughtful to her friends. To her animals, she stood up against abuse and adopted rescues that no one else would take. As a graphic designer, Dian worked for the Texas Department of Transportation. Today, as we travel down the highways, we are surrounded by her creativity. From her toll road sign of a waving Texas flag to the different animal crossing markers, we are all touched by Dian Naumann. Dian is survived by her nephew, Dewayne Naumann, his wife and sons Theresa, Travis and Matthew; and her niece, Rebecca Stacks, her husband and son, Daniel and Christopher. In lieu of flowers, Dian Naumann would like people to send their appreciation to her favorite charity KLRU TV, Austin's PBS station. To contribute either call on their secure line 512-475-9032 or send checks to Austin PBS, P.O. Box 7158, Austin, Texas 78713. Flora Dian Naumann ended life's journey at Austin's Hospice, Christopher House on June 5, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Austin's Memorial Park on 2800 Hancock Drive on June 17, 2020 at 11:00 am.



