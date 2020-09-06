1/1
Flora L. Willis
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIS, Flora "Nena" L. Flora Willis, residing in Pflugerville, Texas, passed away September 2, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born October 13, 1927 in Athens, Tennessee, daughter of Allie Bohannon and Amanda Wade Bohannon. Flora moved to Austin, Texas with her husband Jack in 1953, where they raised their five children. Flora obtained employment and retired at Sears and Roebuck where she was a PBX operator for 25 years. She and her husband were married for 62 years and resided in Austin in the SAME home for 61 years. She stayed very busy during her life helping raise the family, including her love for cooking, sewing, and quilting. She was known for having great desserts when you stopped by. Flora is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack M Willis, Sr.; mother, Amanda Bohannon of Austin; sisters Irene Tomblin of Floresville, Texas, and Polly Pool of Manchaca, Texas. Nena, as she was known by her grandchildren and many others, was survived by her sister Barbara Ullery; son, Jack Willis, Jr, and wife Sharon of Thorndale, Texas; son Larry Willis and wife Barbara of Waco, Texas; son Michael Willis and wife Teresa of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Sandi Day of Hutto, Texas; son, Paul Willis and wife Pam of Cedar Park, Texas; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. The family sends their deepest love and appreciation to the owners and staff at the Spanish Oak Assisted Living home in Pflugerville, Texas for the passion and care they provided to Flossie, as she was known as. A special thanks to the staff at Heart to Heart Hospice in Austin, Texas for the great care and visits they provided. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:00am at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Dr, Austin, Texas. In leu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Austin Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved