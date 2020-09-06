WILLIS, Flora "Nena" L. Flora Willis, residing in Pflugerville, Texas, passed away September 2, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born October 13, 1927 in Athens, Tennessee, daughter of Allie Bohannon and Amanda Wade Bohannon. Flora moved to Austin, Texas with her husband Jack in 1953, where they raised their five children. Flora obtained employment and retired at Sears and Roebuck where she was a PBX operator for 25 years. She and her husband were married for 62 years and resided in Austin in the SAME home for 61 years. She stayed very busy during her life helping raise the family, including her love for cooking, sewing, and quilting. She was known for having great desserts when you stopped by. Flora is preceded in death by her loving husband, Jack M Willis, Sr.; mother, Amanda Bohannon of Austin; sisters Irene Tomblin of Floresville, Texas, and Polly Pool of Manchaca, Texas. Nena, as she was known by her grandchildren and many others, was survived by her sister Barbara Ullery; son, Jack Willis, Jr, and wife Sharon of Thorndale, Texas; son Larry Willis and wife Barbara of Waco, Texas; son Michael Willis and wife Teresa of San Antonio, Texas; daughter, Sandi Day of Hutto, Texas; son, Paul Willis and wife Pam of Cedar Park, Texas; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. The family sends their deepest love and appreciation to the owners and staff at the Spanish Oak Assisted Living home in Pflugerville, Texas for the passion and care they provided to Flossie, as she was known as. A special thanks to the staff at Heart to Heart Hospice in Austin, Texas for the great care and visits they provided. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11:00am at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Dr, Austin, Texas. In leu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.