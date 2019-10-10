Home

King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9128
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Heflin Lane, TX
View Map
Flora Sutton Kendle


1939 - 2019
Flora Sutton Kendle Obituary
KENDLE, Flora Sutton Flora Sutton Kendle gained her wings on October 5, 2019 at 5:57 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones. Flora was the third child born to Siddell and Sammie Lee Sutton on September 20, 1939. Flora attended schools in the Austin Independent School District and was a proud member of The Royalettes. Flora accepted Christ at an early age. She joined the family church, First Baptist Church, under the Rev. Vernon Manor for many years before joining David Chapel Missionary Baptist Church under Rev. Joseph C. Parker, Jr. Flora loved going to church and praising the Lord and attended regularly until her health failed. Flora was joined in Holy Matrimony on February 2, 1959 to George H. Kendle. To this union four children were born. Flora was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, George H. Kendle; sons Sutton Anthony Kendle and Cordell Sutton; father Siddell Sutton; mother Sammie Lee Sutton; brothers Lloyd Pickett Sutton and C. L. Sutton; sisters, James A. Holman, Dorothy Medearis and Maxine Sutton Manor. Flora leaves to cherish her precious memories to her daughters, Cornell Sutton, Charlotte Kaye Kendle, Tammy Hobbs and Krystal Kendle Anderson (Kervin); her baby sister Delores (Jo-Ann) Sutton; grandchildren Christopher Blount, Patrick Sutton, Pamela Sutton, Shyra McCarthur, Cory Sutton, Robin Ashley Hobbs, Harrison Hobbs, and Kendle Anthony Anderson; along with a host of loving nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and friends. Viewing Friday, 4-7 pm at King-Tears Mortuary. Service Saturday, 1 pm at First Baptist Church (Heflin Lane). Interment Evergreen Cemetery
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 10, 2019
