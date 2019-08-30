|
THOMPSON, Flora Flora Thompson, 88, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on August 28, 2019. She entered this world on September 14, 1930 in Hutto, TX, and was born to Louis and Eva Krueger. She is survived by her husband, William (Bud) Thompson; son, Britt Thompson, son, Brad Thompson and wife Rebecca; granddaughter, Emma Thompson; grandson, Hunter Thompson; two sisters and one brother. Flora is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, and one brother. Flo was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, friend, water skier, dancer, hunter, seamstress, car racer, porcelain doll maker, china painter, and everyone's best friend. She always put her family and friends' needs first and never herself. She leaves behind a huge Paramount Theatre family, where she volunteered from 1980 through 2017, that she loved so much. Her heart was the paramount, she was known by many as having the most beautiful smile to greet you at the Theatre's front door. Becoming an actress in her fifties was a lifelong dream that she accomplished. Acting in many films and commercials, including What's Eating Gilbert Grape, Dazed and Confused, Heartbreak Hotel, Nadine, and her most memorable roleplaying Dolly Parton's mother in Wild Texas Wind. Flo had a heart as big as Texas and never met a stranger. To have known her was to have known an Angel: she was completely devoted to her family and friends. Her caring soul and beautiful smile will always be missed. Visitation will be held in Faith Lutheran Church, Saturday. August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Capital Parks Cemetery in Pflugerville, Texas. Arrangements under the direction of Beck Funeral Home. 512-244-3772
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019