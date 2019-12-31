Home

Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
City Cemetery
Burnet, TX
Florence Elizabeth Wallace Stiles


1928 - 2019
Florence Elizabeth Wallace Stiles Obituary
STILES, Florence Elizabeth Wallace 1928 2019 Florence Elizabeth Wallace Stiles was born in 1928 to Florence Gordon Kinkead Wallace and Joseph Clarence Wallace of Leander, Texas. She was raised in Leander and attended Elementary through High School, graduating as the salutatorian in 1945. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Texas at Austin and two teaching certificates in 1948. Florence was a dedicated educator at Leander Independent School District, teaching second grade for 20 years at Faubion Elementary School. In 2012, Florence was honored with the naming of the Florence W. Stiles Middle School on Barley Road in Leander. Florence passed away at the age of 91. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Glen Dean, and beloved grandson, John Kinkead Stiles. She is survived by her children Dr. Frank Stiles of Leander, Frances Stiles of Austin, Gail Brown of Austin and 5 grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, December 30th at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 1200 South Bagdad Rd, Leander, Texas. Graveside service will be held Monday, December 31st at 2 p.m. at the City Cemetery in Burnet, Texas. Condolences may be offered to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com Arrangements entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home Burnet, Texas
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 31, 2019
