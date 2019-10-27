|
|
THYMES, Florence Ella Florence Ella Thymes, 106, of Austin died Thursday, October 24th. Florence was born in Austin, TX on December 21, 1912, a daughter of the late Amelia (Taylor) and Eli Medearis. She was a musician for many years at her church. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 1 PM on Saturday, November 2nd at Goodwill Baptist Church.Public Viewing will be 4 PM to 6 PM on Friday, November 1st at 1309 E 12th Street in Austin, TX where flowers can be delivered. Her casket will be Mausoleum Encryptment at Assumption Cemetery. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019