Florence Lee

LEE, Florence Florence was born on February 7, 1932 in Del Valle, Texas. She was blessed to have four parents: Lola Bell McDonald (Rev. Clell) and General Samuel Watkins (Lena). She attended Kealing and LC Anderson High School. She worked for Holy Cross Hospital for 17 and a member of the Royalette Social Club for 20 years. She accepted Christ at an early age and attended Willie Chapel Primitive Baptist Church; later joined Pleasant Grove Baptist Church under the late J.J. Dixon. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband (Charles J. Lee); brother, Fernando Burdett, & two sisters, (one of which, Linda Garner of Houston, TX, preceded her in death by one week). She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, George Watkins (Carolyn) and Marvin Clayborne (Renee); daughters, Patricia Reed (Ray) and Deborah Atkinson (William). Her 17 Grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 20 great great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store