SORIANO, Florentino "Tino" Garcia Florentino "Tino" Garcia Soriano, 85, of Austin, Texas, owner of Soriano Enterprises, joined our Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Tino was born on November 21, 1934 to Rafael and Louisa Soriano. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Elias Soriano, Moses Soriano and Rafael Soriano, Jr. Tino leaves behind his children, Florentino Maciel (Brenda), Sylvia Maciel, Rafael C. Soriano, Sandra Woodruff (Jody), and Tina Gutierrez (Gilbert); and his sisters and brother, Esther Alonzo, Linda Goldiano (Jesse), Joel Soriano (Rosie), Louisa Soriano and Mary Helen Soriano-Marshall. Many thanks to Dr. Jeff Yorio and the staff at Texas Oncology for their loving care. Public viewing at Weed-Corley-Fish South on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 from 11 am 9 pm with a visitation service at 7 pm. Graveside service on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 10:30 am at Jones Cemetery. Due to shelter in place order, both events will be livestreamed on Facebook by SorianoSouthernQ. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 1, 2020