KILLEBREW, Floyd Floyd Killebrew passed away June 24, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Austin where he worked for TxDOT for 34 years before moving to Lake Buchanan where he served with the Cassie VFD for 14 years. He is survived by his wife Mary of 60 years, sons Steve Killebrew of Burnet and Bobby Killebrew and his partner Harv Scates of Austin. Funeral services for Floyd will be held at 10 AM Friday June 28 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Burial will follow at Fall Creek Cemetery near Spicewood. Memorials may be made to the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond in Burnet or to the Cassie VFD. Condolences may be offered to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com Arrangements entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home Burnet, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 27, 2019