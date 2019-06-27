Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
306 East Polk Street
Burnet, TX 786112539
(512) 756-2222
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home
306 East Polk Street
Burnet, TX 786112539
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Killebrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Killebrew

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Floyd Killebrew Obituary
KILLEBREW, Floyd Floyd Killebrew passed away June 24, 2019. He was a longtime resident of Austin where he worked for TxDOT for 34 years before moving to Lake Buchanan where he served with the Cassie VFD for 14 years. He is survived by his wife Mary of 60 years, sons Steve Killebrew of Burnet and Bobby Killebrew and his partner Harv Scates of Austin. Funeral services for Floyd will be held at 10 AM Friday June 28 at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet. Burial will follow at Fall Creek Cemetery near Spicewood. Memorials may be made to the YMCA of the Highland Lakes at Galloway-Hammond in Burnet or to the Cassie VFD. Condolences may be offered to www.clementswilcoxburnet.com Arrangements entrusted to Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home Burnet, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now