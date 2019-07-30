|
BRAY, Floyd Richard Floyd Richard Bray, age 91, of Round Rock, Texas passed away on July 15, 2019. He was born in Arlington, Missouri, on February 27th, 1928 to Joseph (Nep) and Kitty Bray. He was one of 9 children who, along with his parents', preceded him in death as well as son Douglas Bray of San Antonio. Richard married LaVaughn Fullington Simonson on April 8th, 1948. They were married 71 years and she was the love of his life. Richard served 20 years in the US Army and retired in San Antonio, Texas. They moved to Georgetown, Texas in 2001 and resided there until January 2019. As an avid outdoorsman, he spent some of his happiest times on Lake Georgetown with his son, Pat. Richard is survived by his wife, LaVaughn, Candace Stone and her husband Rhett Stone of Austin, Patrick Bray and wife Valorie of Austin, Kenneth Bray and wife Debbie of Georgetown, Cindy Sheavly of Round Rock and Charnann Cox of San Antonio. He is also survived by grandchildren Tom Bray, Jordan Bray, Ethan Bray, Adam Bray, Christopher Cole, Jonathan Sheavly, Jeff Sheavly & Steven Sheavly and their families. There will be a private family memorial in September at First United Methodist Church in Georgetown. The family wishes to thank the nurses at St. David's Hospital in Round Rock for their compassion and care and to the caregivers at Wyoming Springs.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 30, 2019