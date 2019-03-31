Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Austin
3125 N Lamar Blvd.
Austin, TX 78705
(512) 452-8811
Forrest Leon Weatherton Obituary
WEATHERTON, Forrest Leon Forrest, age 99, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 17, 2019. He was born in Logan County, Arkansas on July 31, 1919 to Elisha and Minnie Weatherton. Forrest is preceded in death by his 9 brothers and sisters. He was blessed to have two wonderful women in his life. Erma Faye Weatherton was the loving mother of Forrest's 3 children and wife of 61 years. His new found love, Jessie B Shelby Weatherton, shared the final chapter of life with Forrest for 13 years. Forrest is survived by his children, Judy, Tom and Larry along with their spouses, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. A memorial will be held April 6, 2019, 10 a.m. at Weed-Corley-Fish. 3125 N. Lamar Blvd, 512/452-8811. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com A Celebration of Life will follow the service.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019
