Graveside service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Austin Memorial Park
Frances Bennight Uzzell


1934 - 2020
Frances Bennight Uzzell Obituary
UZZELL, Frances Bennight Frances Uzzell passed away May 11, 2020 from natural causes. Frances was born December 5, 1934, the daughter of Joe and Maggie Bennight. She grew up in Bastrop, Texas and graduated from Bastrop High School in 1951. Frances went on to work for the Department of Health and Welfare for many years. In 1957, she married James Robert Uzzell and they made their home in Austin, Texas. In 1984, Frances began a business with AAA Petroleum and retired in 2013. Frances was a long-time member at University Avenue Church of Christ and served in many ways in her church. She was predeceased by her mother and father Joe and Maggie Bennight and her brother Maurice Bennight. She is survived by her daughter Deborah Barrera, son-in-law Roque Barrera, granddaughters Jordyn Barrera and Kaley Barrera and sister Mary Jo Stewart, brother-in-law Don Stewart, sister-in-law Marlene Bennight along with many nieces and nephews. In light of recent restrictions of social gatherings, a private family service will take place at the graveside at Austin Memorial Park on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 13, 2020
