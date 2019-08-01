|
MURRELL, Frances Elaine Frances Elaine Murrell, 80, of Austin, died Thursday, July 18th. She was born in Covington, TN on May 24, 1939, a daughter of the late Frances (Simmons) and Alfred Murrell, SR. The Celebration of her Life Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 3rd at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX with Pastor A.W. Anthony Mays officiating. Interment at Giddings City Cemetery Giddings, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, August 2nd. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Frances's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019