A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
1300 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
1300 E 12th Street
Austin, TX
View Map
Frances Elaine Murrell


1939 - 2019
Frances Elaine Murrell Obituary
MURRELL, Frances Elaine Frances Elaine Murrell, 80, of Austin, died Thursday, July 18th. She was born in Covington, TN on May 24, 1939, a daughter of the late Frances (Simmons) and Alfred Murrell, SR. The Celebration of her Life Service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, August 3rd at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX with Pastor A.W. Anthony Mays officiating. Interment at Giddings City Cemetery Giddings, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1300 E 12th Street, Austin, TX 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, August 2nd. Go to www.alcbf.com for additional information. The Frances's family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 1, 2019
