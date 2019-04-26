BAUMAN, Frances Evelyn Schneider Frances Evelyn Schneider Bauman, 89, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 at home in Amarillo, Texas. Memorial services will be at 2:00 Saturday at St. Mary's Cathedral, 1200 S. Washington St. with Fr. Roy Kafula officiating. Born in Austin, Texas, on March 10, 1930, Frances was the daughter of Olga Sundberg and F. Ralph Schneider. She graduated from Austin High School, and then received her degree in English from the University of Texas in Austin. She was a lifelong member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. While at UT she was named "Sweetheart of the University." It was there that she met the love of her life and her best friend, Robert (Bunk) Warren Bauman, Sr. The two were married August 1, 1952, in Austin, Texas. After a brief period in the Air Force, the young couple settled in Bob's hometown of Amarillo, Texas, where they raised their four children. Together, they faithfully served first at St Joseph's Catholic Church & then Saint Mary's Catholic Cathedral and the community they love so much. Her unwavering devotion to Christ was something that she was committed to her entire life. Frances was a member of the Junior League, while Bob was a busy homebuilder in Amarillo. He built their lovely home on Tawney Avenue, where they have shared their lives for nearly 60 years. Frances had many avid interests. She was first and foremost, proud of her German and Swedish ancestry. She was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader. Artistic and creative all of her life, she dappled in oil painting, art history and enjoyed gardening by growing many varieties of colorful flowers and arranging them beautifully in her home. Everyone agrees that her green thumb was unprecedented as she nurtured perennials that would come back from year to year in her garden. She truly had a love for all things beautiful: music, art, antiques, and God's creation of animals, birds, flowers, butterflies and nature. Frances has enjoyed countless visits to her beloved Camp Ceniza, a beautiful retreat on Lake Travis in the hill country outside of Austin, that she shares with her brother, Jack. Frances is survived by her husband, Bob, whom she was married to for 66 years, and their four children, Dr. Robert Bauman Jr. (Michelle), Eddy Bauman (Martha), Jennie Bauman Loftis (Mike), and Carl Bauman, (Shawnee). She is also survived by her brother, Dr. John (Jack) Phillip Schneider, Sr. and wife Ellie, and many beloved nieces, nephews and second cousins. Frances will be missed by her 13 grandchildren, Jennie Knapp (Nick), Elizabeth Bauman, Jeremy Bauman, Win Bauman, Bass Bauman, MaryMartha Hesseler (Patrick), John Bauman, Patrick Bauman, Warren Loftis (Bethany), MollieFrances Thompson (Clark), Teal Loftis (Lauren), Peyton Loftis (Jenny) and Leisa Bauman. Her legacy also includes 9 great grandchildren: Carter Knapp, Jane Louise Hesseler, Keller Loftis, Crawford Loftis, MaryJune Thompson, Bonnie Thompson, Teal Thompson, Leigh Loftis, and Finley Gray Loftis. The Family would like to extend our grateful and ongoing appreciation to Rudy Ramirez, Lisa Carrillo, and the team of loving caregivers at Visiting Angels for their caring and professional help to Frances and Bob. We are forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of her to the Lady Bird Wildflower Research Center in Austin, Texas, or the BSA Hospice of the Southwest in Amarillo. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary