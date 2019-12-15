|
VELOZ, Frances F. Our Beloved Frances F. Veloz, age 90, was born into Eternal Life on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was reunited with her loving parents, Jose and Gregoria Flores; her sister, Margarita Perez; her brother, Bernardino Flores; and her grandson, Kaden M. Veloz. Frances is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Matt Veloz, Sr.; her children, Nancy Veloz, and Matthew Veloz, Jr., and his wife, Rosie; precious grandchildren, Kristyanna, Aleczander, and Matthew Veloz, III; her brothers, Alberto Flores and Rogelio Flores; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and many friends. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. A Funeral Service will be held the following morning, Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., also at Mission Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences and to send flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019