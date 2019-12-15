Home

Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Frances Veloz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances F. Veloz

Frances F. Veloz Obituary
VELOZ, Frances F. Our Beloved Frances F. Veloz, age 90, was born into Eternal Life on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was reunited with her loving parents, Jose and Gregoria Flores; her sister, Margarita Perez; her brother, Bernardino Flores; and her grandson, Kaden M. Veloz. Frances is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Matt Veloz, Sr.; her children, Nancy Veloz, and Matthew Veloz, Jr., and his wife, Rosie; precious grandchildren, Kristyanna, Aleczander, and Matthew Veloz, III; her brothers, Alberto Flores and Rogelio Flores; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and many friends. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home East Side, 1615 East Cesar Chavez Street, Austin, Texas. A Funeral Service will be held the following morning, Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., also at Mission Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Assumption Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to offer condolences and to send flowers.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 15, 2019
